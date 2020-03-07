Grace Irene Ozment, age 92, formerly of Rome and more recently of Dalton, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation. In addition to her love for the Lord, Irene loved her family most of all, but also enjoyed gardening, flowers of every color, cooking cakes and holiday meals for her family and listening to gospel music. She liked to travel with her family and her beloved church family of Garden Lakes Baptist Church in Rome, where she was a member for 63 years, singing in the choir for many of those years. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Seals and Gertrude Cox Watson; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Alberta and Melvin H. Evans, Malline and Ralph Burnette, Edith and Ralph Groves; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Emalyn Watson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and David Owens of Varnell, Jean and Roger Cathey of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Chris (Brittany) Owens and Brian (Amanda) Owens; 8 great grandchildren, Trevor, Payton, Shelby, Adalyn, Lettie, Deacon, Claire, and Caroline Owens. The funeral service will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in the Northview Cemetery in Cedartown. The family will receive friends at Julian Peeples Funeral Home on Monday from 12:00 pm until the funeral service time at 1:00 pm. The family would like to thank the staff of Regency Park for their amazing care and gentleness, especially Gena, Mandy, Jackie, Evie, Traci, Dixie, Amber, Joey, Sheena, Kimberly, Kayla, Dale and Amanda. You may leave the family a message at www.julianpeeples.com. Funeral arrangements are by Julian Peeples Funeral Home, Dalton. For more information, call 706-259-7455.
