Stephen Lane (Steve) Owens, age 70 of West Rome, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday January 14, 2021. Steve was born on May 20, 1950 as the eldest son of the late James (Buddy) Geston Owens and Nancy Nell Abrams Owens. He was of the Baptist Faith and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Steve was a retired Master Electrician of 30 plus years, and an avid Alabama football fan. Survivors include his son J.J. (Melissa) Owens, daughters Kandis (Vincent) Myrick, Loren Owens, brother, Ronny (Tommie) Owens, grandchildren, Daly Owens, Bowden Owens, Kennedy Myrick, and Vanna Myrick, a special niece, Lindsey (Ronnie) Clark, a special nephew, Blake (Jena) Owens. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday January 19, 2021at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mickey Graves officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.