Mr. Bill Odell Owens, Jr., age 52, of Rome passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday August 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Lindsey, Rev. Keith Murphy, and Rev. Jamie Howell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until service on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Owens Jr. Bill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.