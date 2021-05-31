Mrs. Fannie Mae Bearden Owens, age 81, of Silver Creek passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. Owens was born March 18, 1940, in Floyd County a daughter of the late John Bradford Bearden, and Margaret Gilmore Bearden. Mrs. Owens loved fishing, gardening, cooking and working in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by her Husband Charles Owens, son Garner McDaniel, 3 brothers, and a sister. Survivors include her children, Jerry McDaniel, Melinda (Clyde) Barnette, Debra (Jerry) Ferguson, Cathy (Richard) Abbott, Charles Lavon (Barbara) Owens, Tracy Morris, stepchildren, Gail Owens, Russell Owens, Kenneth Owens, sisters, Rebecca (Hugh) Rosser, Linda McDaniel, 34 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday June 3, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Gilbert Gentry, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.