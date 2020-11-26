Mr. Kenneth Owen, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020. Ken was born in Gordon County, GA, February 6, 1931, son of the late Arvin A. Owen and Nevada Kincer Owen. He was a graduate of Rome High School. Ken worked with the United States Postal Service for many years as a letter carrier. He was very athletic and enjoyed playing golf, and even had a hole-in-one on two separate occasions. Ken was also an avid bowler. At 70 years of age, in league play, bowled a perfect score...300. In 2020, he was inducted into the Georgia State Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Ken was instrumental in forming the Rome Bowling Association. He was a member of the Cherokee Masonic Lodge #66 F&AM for over 66 years. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Strawn Owen, on July 4, 2019, whom he married July 16, 1950. Also preceding him in death was a grandson, Charles Glenn "Chad" Owen, Jr., on February 19, 2018. Ken is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Bob Hoyt of Memphis, TN, and Christi and Brian Cates of Rome; one son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Mary Beth Owen of Saint Simon Island, GA; six grandchildren, Amy Hoyt Robertson, Lauren Hoyt Cline, Robert Hoyt, Jr., Ryan Cates, Colin Cates and Sarah Beth Cates; four great-grandchildren, Aidan Robertson, Armani Hoyt, Amalfi Hoyt and River Grace Cates one brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Charlotte Owen of Alpharetta, GA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Marvin Richardson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Cherokee Masonic Lodge #66 F&AM conferring Masonic graveside rites. The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour. The family has respectfully asked that masks be worn by everyone. There will be a called communication of Cherokee Masonic Lodge #66 F&AM at 12:00 noon on Monday to open the Lodge of Sorrow. Pallbearers will include Doug Tumlin, Joey Tumlin, Troy Brock, Colin Cates, Jim Owen, Jr. and Michael Owen. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kenneth Owen.
Service information
Nov 30
Visitation
Monday, November 30, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Nov 30
Funeral Service
Monday, November 30, 2020
1:00AM
1:00AM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
