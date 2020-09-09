Mrs. Julie Vass Brady Ouseley, age 93, of Rome, died peacefully at her home Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Ouseley was born in New Orleans, LA. January 19, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Lachlan Maury Vass, Sr. and the late Louise Claire Voorhies Vass Bushnell, both of New Orleans. Mrs. Ouseley was preceded in death by her first husband, Hiram Lee Brady in 1949, her son, Norbert Lee Brady Ouseley in 1992, her second husband of 53 years, Joseph G. (Peter) Ouseley in 2003, and her brother, Lachlan Maury Vass, Jr. in 2008. Survivors include two daughters, Marta Ouseley Turner of Rome, GA., Grace Lee Truman, one grandson, Stephen Blakely Turner and wife Kim and two great grandchildren, Riley and Reagan, Marietta, GA, two granddaughters, Amy Joy Turner and Crystal Elizabeth Stewart and her husband Jim and 3 great grandchildren, Mackensie, Jasper and Vana, all of Rome, one brother, Van Bushnell and wife Pam and family of Hoover, Alabama, Louisiana cousins, Marguerite Voorhies, and Bill Gesser, a special niece, Susan Ouseley Hunt and husband Andy of North Devon, England. Also included are the Vass and Morrison families. Mrs. Ouseley will be cremated. Instead of a memorial service, she has chosen a private inurnment at a later date. The following poem was written by Mrs. Ouseley. JUST KNOW.. when my time comes, I'll slip away. Quietly, peacefully, all shadows at bay. JUST KNOW. JUST KNOW how blessed my life has been... In spite of some trials, and yes, some sin... with words and deeds...yet sin washed clean...In God's great LOVE, a peaceful scene. JUST KNOW. JUST KNOW there were times when faith gave way... Yet strength was shed on me each day. My beloved stalwart man at my side... Always, always, I remained his bride. JUST KNOW. JUST KNOW I was gifted in more ways than one... Two beautiful girls and a handsome son... Extended families, great grandchildren too...Wonderful friends...ALL "true blue"! JUST KNOW. JUST KNOW that peace will come when I am gone...Indescribable Peace when I am RE-BORN! JUST KNOW. AMEN.
