Ms. Valerie J. "V. J." Osley, age 69 , of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at a local hospital. V. J. was born in Atlanta, GA on April 11, 1951, the daughter of the late Preston Charles Osley, Sr. and the late Marlee Barnes Osley. She graduated from Armuchee High School and worked for Integrated Products. She was a member of Beech Creek United Methodist Church. V. J. had a great sense of humor and was a very loving person. She loved to feed the birds that gathered around her house. She is survived by her brother, Preston Osley, Jr.; her sisters, Dolores Osley Stocks (Clifford), Linda Osley Terry, and Yvonne Osley O'Brien (Gerald); several nieces and nephews; her special dog, Trixie, and her special friend, Maxine Strickland. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Kelley officiating. A private Interment will follow in Beech Creek UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
