Dr. Fredrick Lee O'Neal, Jr., 58, of Rome, GA, went to his eternal home on August 27, 2021. Dr. O'Neal was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 11, 1963. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, received his Doctorate from the Medical College of Georgia, and served his residency at Floyd Medical Center. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. O'Neal practiced Family Medicine for 28 years, many of those at Harbin Clinic. He felt that God called him to be a doctor at a very early age, and he followed that calling by caring for many people. He genuinely loved his patients and pursued his purpose with grace. Dr. O'Neal was an active member of Northside Church and a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) board member. Dr. O'Neal proudly served God by serving people. Dr. O'Neal was a devoted husband and father and was happiest when spending time with his family. He enjoyed working in his garden and could always be found cheering on his beloved Dawgs on game day. He was a Damn Good Dawg. Dr. O'Neal's gentle soul and kind spirit will always be remembered and missed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Cheryl O'Neal; son, Fredrick Lee "Rick" O'Neal, III and wife, Peyton; daughter, Lauren O'Neal Thacker and husband, Aaron; mother-in-law, Barbara Freas; uncle, Robert Freas; lifelong friends, Robert and Ana Owens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 12 noon until 2pm. There will be a private family interment. The family wishes to express special thanks for the compassionate care given to Dr. O'Neal by Nurse Bob Lee of Heyman Hospice. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
