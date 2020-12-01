Mrs. Glenda B. Ollis, age 75, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Glenda was born December 4, 1944, daughter of the late William Buren Bunch and Clara Virginia Ledford Bunch. She had worked with Rome City Schools for a number of years as a cafeteria worker and cook, providing meals for students. Glenda was a long-time member of Oak Hill Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking and reading her bible. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dewayne Ollis, in 2018, whom she married in 1970. Three brothers, Gene Bunch, Garner "Rick" Bunch and Jerry Bunch, also preceded her in death. Glenda is survived by a son, Wade Ollis, of Trussville, AL; two grandchildren, Jack Ollis and Drew Ollis. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services for Glenda will be held Thursday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the Alvis Miller Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Minister Michael Farris officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Glenda's family will receive friends Thursday from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. CDC guidelines concerning social distancing will be followed. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Glenda B. Ollis.
Service information
Dec 3
Visitation
Thursday, December 3, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 3, 2020
2:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 3
Interment
Thursday, December 3, 2020
3:00PM
