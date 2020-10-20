Mrs. Letha Mae "MiMi" White Oakes, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Oakes was Born in Bartow County, Georgia on April 18, 1944, daughter of the late Clarence Emmitt White and the late Sarah Estelle Grimes White. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Eugene Oakes, in March 2001. Mrs. Oakes operated a daycare in her home for 47 years and cared for numerous children during that time. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church and was currently attending New Armuchee Baptist Church with her daughter. Survivors include a daughter, Cylina Payne (Kenneth), Armuchee; a son, Greg Oakes (Chasity), Cartersville; grandchildren, Rachael Rayburn (Kenneth), Daniel Payne (Troupie) and Haley Oakes; great grandchildren, Kennedy Rayburn, Hudson Rayburn, Rylan Tipton, Paisley Tipton, Sadie Payne and Sawyer Payne; three sisters, Ann Goss, Calhoun, Kay McCarley, Rome, and Jackie Horton, Rome; a brother, Willis White, Cedartown; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 10 until 10:45am. Social distancing measures will be followed, and face masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday and include: Greg Oakes, Daniel Payne, Kenneth Rayburn, Jason Oakes, Willis White, and Donny Terry. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
