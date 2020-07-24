Ms. Brenda Faye Noles, age 78, of Summerville, GA, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at her son's residence in Armuchee. Ms. Noles was born August 5, 1941, in Summerville, GA, daughter of the late Dennis Eugene Crane and Hazel Browning Crabtree. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the textile industry and had also worked as a manager with Golden Gallon. She was a devoted mother and nanny and loved life. In addition to her parents, Ms. Noles was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Crane, Wayne Crabtree, and Winston Crabtree; step-mother, Lessie Crane; father of her children, Billy Noles; and sons-in-law, Randy Womack and Tony Dempsey. Survivors include her sons, William Eugene (Shelia) Noles, Andy Noles, Michael Allen Noles; daughters, Mary Elizabeth Peace, Tammy Noles Womack; brother, Jerry (Monette) Crabtree; son-in-law, Bruce Peace; daughter-in-law, Shari Duncan; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services for Ms. Noles will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Pennville Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Rutledge and Andy Noles officiating. Active pallbearers will be Gene Noles, Dennis Noles, Sterling Peace, Rodney Dempsey, Michael Crabtree, Dewayne Crabtree, Jimbo Crabtree, Stacey Crabtree, and Shae Crabtree. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Campbell, Bruce Peace, Harley Clark, Steve McClane, The Godfreys and their sons, and her special friend, Jackie. Visitation will be held privately. The Noles family along with the staff of Mason Funeral Home encourage anyone in attendance to keep in mind the current guidelines and restrictions set forth by the C.D.C. as it pertains to social gatherings. To share your condolences with the family, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com to sign our online guest book. Arrangements are provided by Mason Funeral Home- Summerville, GA.
