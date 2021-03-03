Mrs. Mildred Elizabeth "Millie" Nicholson, age 101, lifelong resident of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born on January 9, 1920 in Rome, GA to her late parents: Roscoe and Gladys Russell Nicholson. She later attended Martha Berry School for Girls. Millie worked as a homemaker and was a faithful member of Oak Hill Church of Christ. Mrs. Nicholson enjoyed spending her free time quilting, watching Braves Baseball, delivering for meals on wheels for many years and working at voting polls. Mrs. Nicholson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Paul Nicholson, son, John Clayton Nicholson, step-son, Phillip Nicholson, 4 brothers, 1 sister and 1 grandson. Mrs. Nicholson is survived by her sons: Scott Leslie Nicholson and his wife, Debra of Denver, CO and Jerry Dean Nicholson and his wife, Rebecca of Rome, GA, daughters-in-law: Angela Hunnicutt of Carrollton, GA and Frankie Nicholson of Chattanooga, TN, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside Funeral Services for Mrs. Mildred "Millie" Nicholson will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM with Minister Michael Farris officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial donations be made to Oak Hill Church of Christ in loving memory of Mrs. Nicholson. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.alvismillerfuneralhome.com The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mildred Elizabeth "Millie" Nicholson.
