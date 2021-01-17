Mrs. Dorothy Vernon Nicholson, age 92, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Nicholson was born in Chattanooga, TN on March 8, 1928, daughter of the late Vernon Kidd and the late Pearl Pegg Demonia. She was a member of Calhoun Avenue Baptist Church. She worked at Galey & Lord for over twenty-five years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Wade, and by her sisters, Sarah Poole and Joyce Thomas. Mrs. Nicholson is survived by her daughters, Barbara Sharp (Wyatt), Evie Shedd (Kenneth) and Sylvia Sizemore; her son, Frank Atkins (Barbara); her brother, Alvin "Wormie" Demonia; 9 grandchildren; several great and great - great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Rev. Gary Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 1:30 pm and include: Wayne Colburn, Sean Blakenship, Greg Huffman, Chris Huffman, Brian Atkins, William Hicks and Avery McCullough. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
