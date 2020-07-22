Mr. John Gregory "Greg" Nichols, age 66, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Nichols was born in Hogansville, GA on August 27, 1953, son of the late John William Nichols and the late Winifred McDaniel Nichols. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Scott Nichols. He was a graduate of Hogansville High School in Hogansville, GA. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, honorably serving from June 1972 until June 1979. Upon moving to Rome, he began his law enforcement career with the Rome Police Department, retiring in 2011 following 21 years of service. Upon his retirement, he worked security at Floyd Medical Center until retiring in 2015. Mr. Nichols was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, the former Vickie Marlene Itson, to whom he was married on June 6, 1986; 6 children, Wendy Reid, John Wiggins (Kristina), Jamie Wiggins (Lori), Scott Nichols, Jonna Duke (Joe), all of Rome, and Katrina Shriver (Jered), Seabrook, TX; a sister, Deborah Watson, Hogansville; 12 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Stan Banther officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Mr. Nichols will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Members of the Rome Police Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of John Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.