John "Johnny" William Newman passed into the presence of Jesus on July 31, 2021. A private burial will be held for the family at Floyd Memory Gardens on Friday, August 6th. Visitation with be at Daniel's Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:30 and a celebration of his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Rome from 10:30 - 11:30 on Saturday August 7th. Please see Daniel's Funeral Home website for full obiturary.
