Mrs. Vera Maude Davenport Newberry, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, in a local health care facility. Mrs. Newberry was born in Lindale, GA on July 22, 1930, daughter of the late Henry Arnold Davenport and the late Maudeen Davenport. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Newberry, by a daughter, Yvonne Newberry Williams, by a sister, Julie VanPelt, and by 2 brothers, Earl and Gene Davenport, and by a son-in-law, Jerry Jones. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for several years with Advance Glove here in Rome. She was a member of Damascus Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Newberry Jones, Silver Creek; her son, Ronnie Newberry (Diana), Rome; 4 grandchildren, Haley Haggerty (Jody), Rome, Summer Guffey (Jason), San Antonio, TX, Josh Williams (Jennifer), Silver Creek, and Whitney Jones, Silver Creek; 12 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Damascus Cemetery. Mrs. Newberry will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 5pm until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 10:30am and include: Jody Haggerty, Josh Williams, Ricky Williams, J. T. Williams, Brian Tate, and Mike Baxter. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.