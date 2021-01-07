Kenneth H. (Dickey) Newberry, age 74, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021. Funeral Services for Mr. Kenneth Newberry will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for a visitation on Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 12:00 PM until the service hour. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Kenneth H. (Dickey) Newberry.