Mildred "Millie" Neslin of New Hartford, NY, and formerly of Schenectady, NY passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, from natural causes. She was 99 years old. Mildred was a graduate of the University of Washington at Seattle with a degree in Home Economics and was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority while at the University. She was the daughter of Sam and Berta Goldberg and was born in Portland, Oregon on July 3, 1921. A homemaker, she was married to the late Milan A. Neslin who predeceased her in 1973; she was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Berta Rae Neslin, and a sister, Elaine Stevens. She was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven Synagogue in Schenectady for many years and was a former president of the Temple Sisterhood and Coordinator of the Temple Donor Dinners. Mildred is survived by two sons, Stuart (Barbara) Neslin of Rome, Georgia and Dr. Norman (Ellie) Neslin of New Hartford, NY. She is also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service, Kaddish, and burial will take place at Congregation Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Schenectady, NY. The family wishes to thank the staff of Clarebridge Assisted Living Center in Clinton, NY and especially the Clarebridge Dementia unit for the loving care extended to Millie during her years there. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Neslin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.