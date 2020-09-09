Mrs. Elizabeth Lee "Beth" Nesbit, age 73, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2020. Beth was born in Cedartown, GA, on September 24, 1946, a daughter of the late Charlie William Hopkins and the late Edith Juanita Parhm Hopkins. Mrs. Nesbit had been a resident of Rome the greater part of her life where she was a member of the Shorter Avenue Baptist Church. She was an active member of the church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, on the bereavement committee and was a member of the WMU. Beth loved playing cards, traveling, event planning and canning jelly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2010 by her husband, William Guy Nesbit, whom she married April 16, 1977; brothers: Charles Hopkins, Dan Hopkins and Mike Hopkins; and sister, Jenny M. Garrett. Beth is survived by her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Frankie Morris of Aragon, GA, and Gregory and April Morris of Woodstock, GA; step-daughter, April Nesbit Smith and her husband Chris of Rome; five grandchildren, Kristin (Christopher) Sauchak, Meredith (Marc) Johnson, Lilli Alyse Kennedy, Ava Marie Morris and Emma Grace Morris; three great-grandchildren, Madelyn Johnson, Michael Johnson and Penelope Sauchak; a sister, Carolyn Hopkins Bentley, Buchanan, GA. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Beth will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Charles Drummond officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Saturday at 1:30 pm and include Boddy Davis, Chris Smith, Edward Pollard, Clay Bell, Tony Swafford, Haven Thomas and Woody Rush. Mrs. Nesbit will lay instate at the church on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the funeral hour. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Salmon Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Nesbit to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 5188, Rome, GA, 30162. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Lee (Beth) Nesbit.
