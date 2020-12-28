Willie Keys Nelson, age 87, of Rome, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. Willie was born May 29, 1933 to Irby & Lou Delia Keys Nelson. Willie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Ruth Boatfield Nelson, sons Allyn Todd Nelson of Chattanooga, TN, Tracy Nelson (Tracy) of Cedar Bluff, AL, and Trevor Nelson (Julie) of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren Tori Mech, Tayler Miles, Jana Croft, Jacob Nelson, Sydney Nelson, Riley Nelson, and Jackson Nelson; great-grandchildren Roman Hahn, Iris Croft, Cedar Croft & Rune Miles. Willie was preceded in death by his parents Irby (1982) & Lou Nelson (1979), sister Mary Lou Nelson Treadaway (1993), brothers James Nelson (1991) and Tommy Nelson (2011), infant daughter Tamela Kay Nelson (1964), and son Toby Keys Nelson (October 2020). Willie has owned the Garden Lakes Laundromat since 1977 and was a barber for over 50 years. He was a Christian man and a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. He was active in the Garden Lakes Food Pantry ministry for many years. He was in the United States Navy from 1952 - 1956 and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a compassionate heart for those around him who needed help and never hesitated to do whatever he could for them. A memorial service for Willie was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
