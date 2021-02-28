Born 12/22/1971 passed away on 02/23/2021 at his home in Shannon. Mark is survived by many including his 2 daughters Lacie & Courtney Nelson, along with his sister Alice Smith, 2 brothers Wayne & David Nelson. His 5 grandchildren, Nevaeh, Halen, Braylen, & Abby Fricks & Liam Duvall. His mother Claris Martin, & father Donald Nelson. His aunts & uncles & many nieces & nephews. Along with 3 stepsons Jacob, Bill, & Dustin Cook along with his girlfriend Kim Cook & grandkids Soliei, Elijah, Austin, Amelia, Wesley, Alexandria Cook, Lucas & Kaydance Bedford.