Mrs. Katie Sue Evans Nelson, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Mrs. Nelson was born in Kingston, GA on September 11, 1934, daughter of the late J.V. Evans and the late Ruth Blackstock Evans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Mark "Bugs" Nelson. Mrs. Nelson was a graduate of Johnson High School in Kingston. Prior to her retirement, she worked in accounting for the Floyd County School System and was a secretary for Fastener Bolts. Mrs. Nelson was known for her expert sewing and taught her skills to a few lucky individuals. She was a long-time member of The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary as well as Mizpah United Methodist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Terrie Nelson Barrett, Commerce; granddaughter, Lexis "Sissy" Barrett, Carrollton; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Nelson; and special friends Donna Rogers, and Susan & James Walker. A graveside service for Mrs. Nelson will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mizpah United Methodist Church Cemetery with James Walker officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
