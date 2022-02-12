Glenda Ann Nelson, age 77, of Armuchee, GA, passed away after a brief illness, on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Glenda was born in Floyd County, Georgia on December 18, 1944, daughter of the late Buddy Wicker Bennett and the late Francis Eddielee Goddard Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kelley Merle Nelson, infant grandson, Keylan Waddell, sister, Mary Francis Tanner, and brother Wayne Bennett. Glenda retired after 52 years as a hair stylist and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Glenda was a devoted wife, mother, and Mawmaw. She loved her family, cutting grass, Elvis, Daniel O'Donnell, and traveling (especially to the beach). Survivors include her son, Sean Nelson; daughter, Summer Lashley (Adam); grandchildren, Kelli Nelson,and Mckale & Sorren Waddell; great-grandchildren, Addesyn, Aiyedyn, and Aubregh, sister, Joan Graham (Mike), brother, Allen Bennett (Pat). Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm at in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jimmy Tanner officiating. Interment will follow in Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 12:00pm until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:45 pm and include: Eric Norton, Richard Tucker, Vince Early, Paul Brownlow, Calvin Towe, and Michael McCauley. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
