Fredda Jo (Josie) Neel, of Newport News, VA passed away on February 9, 2021, at the age of 78. Josie is predeceased by her father Fred L Scroggs Jr; mother Eunice B Scroggs (née Milton); and husband retired Navy Chief Petty Officer John E Neel. Josie is lovingly remembered by brother Billy R Scroggs and sister Jackie K Thornton; daughter Cynthia L Landis (née Neel); son Charles L White and daughter Cheryl L Lager (née White) - children of her former spouse Norman L White (d); 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 4 nephews and 1 niece. Josie was born December 21, 1942, in Rome, GA, and graduated in 1960 from Campbell High School in Smyrna. Service of Remembrance will be private. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.