Mr. Luther Clemmons "Junior" Naves, Jr., age 91, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Naves was born in Floyd County, GA on September 23, 1928, to the late Luther Clemmons Naves, Sr. and the late Pearl Cagle Naves. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Whiting Naves, by 3 sisters, and by 3 brothers. Mr. Naves was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a retired hardwood flooring master craftsman. Mr. Naves loved football, baseball and working with his hands. He was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his daughter, Sue Ellen "Suzi" Naves, Lindale; special friend, Mittie Couey; special caregivers, Jessica Chapman and Grace Medina; "adopted daughters", Stephanie Royer, Marie Howe and Michelle Crist; his beloved nurse, Stephanie Lee; numerous supporting family members who have helped along the way. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Mr. Michael Mende will officiate with interment in East View Cemetery. The family would also like to extend a special "Thank You" to Homestead Hospice and Nurse Debbie Rittenhouse, for your dedication and going above and beyond the call of duty. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
