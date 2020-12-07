James Richard Musgrave (Jim) passed away at his home in Rome, GA on Sunday December 6, 2020. He was born to Pearl Marie Allison Musgrave and Clarence Willis Musgrave in Columbia, MO on February 7, 1930. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Laverne Mountjoy Musgrave, on July 2, 2011. He is survived by his son Tom (Cathy) Musgrave of Zanesville, OH; two daughters, Linda (Jimmy) Floyd of Rome, GA and Cynthia (Lawrence) Jones of Starksboro, VT; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren he adored; sister, Eleanor Mires; sister-in-law, Nita Mountjoy; nieces and nephews. Jim grew up in Columbia, MO., graduating from Hickman High School. He enlisted in the US Navy serving 1948-51 during the Korean War. Following his years of service, Jim married Nancy Laverne Mountjoy of St. Louis, MO. And they settled in Columbia, MO. where he completed his Bachelor's of Science in Mechanical Engineering. His career with Union Carbide, Linde Division followed from 1956-1990 when he retired as Central Region Manager of the Linde Division. Being an active member of the community was very important to Jim. He served as a Life Elder at Westlake Christian Church, a Cleveland Hunger Task Force Walk for Hunger volunteer, Cleveland Children' Home Golf Outing Fundraiser coordinator, AARP Senior Tax Preparation volunteer and area coordinator, member of the Union Carbide Retirees group, and most recently a member of the West Rome United Methodist Church in Rome, GA. For the full obituary, see Henderson and Sons website www.hendersonandsons.com Interment will take place at a private ceremony at GA National Cemetery in Canton, GA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held May 27, 2020, at West Rome United Methodist Church. *In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cleveland Christian Home at www.cchome.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
