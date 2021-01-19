Mr. Randall Clark Murphy, age 66, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence. Mr. Murphy was born in Rome, GA, on January 4, 1955, son of the late Luther Murphy and the late Eva Tyree Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Charlene Branton and Rochelle Murphy. Mr. Murphy was a graduate of Pepperell High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served overseas in Germany. After his military service, he held various jobs. He was a Rome City Police officer for 10 years, worked for 911 for 10 years and also owned R. & M. Pawn Shop for around 10 years. During his law enforcement days, he was known as "the Mule", and as his co-workers put it, "you didn't mess with the Mule." Jack-of-all trades was an understatement, Mr. Murphy could fix just about anything and also taught auto mechanics at Coosa Valley Tech. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his loving wife, Kimberly Lynn White Murphy, Rome, to whom he was with for over 30 years; 4 children, Alida Conway (Gary), Venice, FL, Chad Murphy, Rome, Keetra Murphy, Rome, and Seth Murphy, Rome; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a sister, Angela Addington (Larry), Rome; a brother, Phillip Murphy, Rome; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family also survive. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Derrick Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10am until 11:45am at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are to assemble by 11:30am on Monday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and are as follows: Active; Jeff Franks, Shea Hovers, Nick Hovers, Chuck Holtzclaw, Randy Lacey and Randy Martin; Honorary; Mickey Rittenhouse, Louis McNeal, David Sharpe, Mike Simmons, John "SHOMAN" Lively, Scotty Dempsey, Rod Allen, Michael Sharpe, Bill Cox and Michael Wade. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
