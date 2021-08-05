Margaret Gail Watkins Murdock, age 72, of Armuchee passed away Thursday August 5, 2021 at a local healthcare facility. Margaret was born on March 2, 1949 in Marshall County Ala., to the late Thomas Watkins and Marzee Griffith. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight D. Murdock. Survivors include her siblings: Mary Casey, Thomas (Joyce) Watkins, Brenda (Kerry) Autry, Linda (Carl) Lumpkin, Fay (Billy) Bennett; several nieces and nephews also survive; special neighbors: Tommy and JoAnn Eads. Graveside and interment services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday August 10, 2021 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Rev. Daniel DeSilva officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Scott Casey, Tommy Watkins, Justin Watkins, Mitchell Stanley, Tommy Eads. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.