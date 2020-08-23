Mrs. Doris Hazel Wright Murdock, age 92, of Aragon, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Murdock will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
