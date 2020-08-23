Mrs. Doris Hazel Wright Murdock, age 92, of Aragon, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Murdock was born in Floyd County, Georgia on June 2, 1928, daughter of the late Kaylor Currie and the late Bertha Cox Newberry. She was also preceded in death by several husbands, a daughter, Lora Tucker, a son, Darrell Wright, a son-in-law, Danny Evans, and by several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Murdock worked for a number of years as a personal sitter and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. Survivors include a son, Charles "C.A." Wright (Regina), Aragon; a daughter, Fay Evans, Silver Creek; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Wright; a sister, Jane McCullough, Lindale; a brother, Kenneth "Dickie" Newberry, Silver Creek; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Murdock will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include: Torey Wright, Eric Wright, Tyler Overby, Greg Overby, Carlos Rios, Aiden Wright, Cody Dean, and Zach Tyree. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
