Mrs. Shannon Lane Mull, age 46, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Mull was born in Centre, AL, on October 7, 1974, daughter of the late David Henderson and the late Jan Armstrong Baswell. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Glenda Henderson, and by her sister, Brandi Henderson. Mrs. Mull was a 1993 graduate of Cherokee County High School. She was a homemaker who would go out of her way to help her family, no matter what she was going through. Mrs. Mull was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband, Mike Mull, Silver Creek, to whom she was married on May 28, 2010; 2 children, Starr Dunn (Matt), Gaylesville, AL, and Raymee Burt; 1 grandchild, Scarlett Dunn, Gaylesville, AL, and another on the way; 2 brothers, Kerry Henderson (Lacey Danielle) and Jimmy Scott (Laura), both of Gaylesville, AL; 2 special friends, Dee Epps and Sherry White; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steven Swift officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 6pm until 8pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Pallbearers are to assemble by 1:30pm on Friday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include: Kenneth Mull, Nathan Milam, Willie Epps, Brandon Byram, Colby Scott and Chris White. Flowers will be accepted or please contact Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, for memorial donation information. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.