Marion Cleveland Mull, age 93, of Rome, GA, passed away, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 17th, 1927 in Lindale, Georgia, where he grew up on his family dairy farm. He was a beloved husband of the late Dorothy Logan Mull for 64 years, and a loving father to Allen Mull of Rome (Sherron.) He was the proud grandfather of Logan Mull (Kristine), and Juli Mull Lemming (Jason), and proud great-grandfather to Jackson, Parker, Thomas and Noah, all of Rome. He is also survived by his aunt, Virginia Connell. Mr. Mull was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest C. Mull and Lucille Dougherty Mull, by his 7 brothers, J.C., Gilbert, Elbert, Hoyt, Jim, Robert and William Mull, by his sister Francis Shiflett, and by his twin sister Marie Greer. Mr. Mull was born into a large loving family that believed in hard work. All the children worked on the farm and helped take care of the animals and each other. They were a self-sufficient farming family. Mr. Mull was drafted out of high school at the young age of 17 to serve in the 1st Infantry Division "Big Red One" of the United States Army and sent off to World War II. He was honorably discharged and then went on to finish his high school degree, where he graduated from Cave Spring High School, followed by North Georgia Business College. Mr. Mull owned and operated his cattle operation for over 50 years. He retired from Pepperell Mills after 42 years. After retirement, he focused strictly on his cattle operation, which he very much enjoyed. All of Mr. Mull's brothers and sisters raised their families in the Lindale area. They were always remarkably close and had a special connection. Every holiday was a huge family celebration. Mr. Mull's favorite hobby was taking his many beloved beagles on rabbit hunts. He also had a horse named Dan that he enjoyed riding while looking after the cattle. He then moved onto riding 4-wheelers on the farm with his grandchildren. Some of the best memories for Mr. Mull and his grandchildren, were the many days and summers spent together taking care of his cattle operation on the farm. Mr. Mull always enjoyed the outdoors and was a true animal lover. In Mr. Mull's later years, he became an avid pool shark where he played billiards every day with his late best friend, John Davidson. Most importantly, Mr. Mull was a kind, gentle, and loving man that adored his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life. Mr. Mull will be sorely missed by so many, but his beautiful legacy and memories will last forever. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many good friends at the Renaissance Marquis. Mr. Mull's family would like to acknowledge and thank all the wonderful caregivers at the Renaissance Marquis in Rome, GA that took care of him and loved him for many years. A private graveside service is scheduled for August 29, 2020 in East View Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School, 401 E. 7th Street, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
