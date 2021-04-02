Mrs. Katherine Louise Ray Mull, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, in a local hospital. Mrs. Mull was born in Rome, GA on April 25, 1940, daughter of the late Albert and Beatrice Wilkins Ray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Allen Mull, by a daughter, Pamela Jean Mull, and by a son, Rodney Mull. A homemaker, Mrs. Mull was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church after having been a long-time member of Hollywood Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Ronald Mull (Teri), Rome; a daughter-in-law, Kandy Mull, Rome; 4 grandchildren, Anna Mull Ashmore (Terry), Paul Mull (Brittany), Connor Mull Burchfield (Wesley), and Trent Mull; a great grandson, Wade Burchfield; 2 sisters, Glenda Sharpe and Roberta Dixon (Russell); nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 12 noon at the graveside in Spring Creek Cemetery. The Rev. Billy Fricks will officiate. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
