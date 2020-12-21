Jason Lee Mull, age 45, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving father Ronnie L. Mull. Survivors include his mother Jan B. Mull, daughter, Dariana Mull, sister, Jessica Mull, Uncle and Aunt Blanton and Donna Bagley, Aunt Charlotte Bagley and many loving cousins. Jason was a kind and loving father, son, and husband who touched the lives of many through his gentle spirit. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hiking and spending time by the water. The family will be holding a private ceremony and requests no flowers sent, however, they wish to be remembered in prayer. Daniel's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jason Lee Mull.