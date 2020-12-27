Mrs. Betty Sue Mull, age 81, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Mull was born in Floyd County, GA on October 23, 1939, the daughter of the late D. L. Dutton, Sr. and the late Bernice Moore Dutton. She was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. She worked for over 20 years at Lindale Manufacturing, Inc. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Waymond Guy Mull, Sr., and by her sisters, Barbara Smith and Margaret Bradshaw. She is survived by her son, Waymond Guy Mull, Jr. (Laura); her grandchildren, Kolton Hennon (Tess), Kimberlin Hennon, Allie Mull and Allyssa Mull; her great grandchildren, Mikkel Hennon, Kameron Mull, Kali Hennon and Ellie Hennon; her brothers, Roy Dutton (Joyce), and Buddy Dutton (Nadine); her half-brothers, D. L. Dutton Jr. (Kathy) and Greg Dutton (Donna); several nieces and nephews; her special friends, Carolyn and Mather Swinford. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 4:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel from 2 until 4pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
+1