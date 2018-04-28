Mrs. Moselle Mellon, age 95, of Rome, passed away April 10, 2018 in a local health care.
Mrs. Mellon was born August 8, 1922, in Cedartown to the late Charles and Molly Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Mellon, Jr. in 2006, they had been married 64 years at the time of his death. Mrs. Mellon was also preceded in by four brothers, Lawrence Newman, Mancel Newman, Julian Newman, and Maurice Newman. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and affiliated with Victory Baptist Church in Demorest, Georgia. Mrs. Mellon was a graduate of Hiram High School and had a long career in the retail business at Sears in Rome and later as a buyer and at Rich's Department Store in Atlanta.
Survivors include her son, John W. Mellon III, and his wife, Candace; her grandson Bryan Mellon and his wife April and their two daughters, Madison and Hayley, Seattle Washington; her granddaughter, Alyson Mellon, of Cumming, Ga; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel.