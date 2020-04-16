Mr. Billy Lee Morrow, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, following a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lula Blanche Morrow and P. L. Morrow, and by a daughter, Allison. Survivors include a son and 6 daughters, Becky, Janet, Jason, Lula, Beth, Brandi, and Stephanie; 7 grandchildren, Taylor, Ian, Peyton, Courtney, Kaiden, Kannon, and Samara; his sister, Beverly; his brother, Sonny; nieces and nephews. Billy served in the United States Army in his early to mid-twenties. He was "jack of all trades." In his early years, he striped parking lots and had his own cleaning business, cleaning commercial office buildings in the Rome area. He was an amazing chef. He could cook anything, which prompted him to open his own restaurant, "Dixie Q Barbecue" on Maple Street in the 1990's. People said that his Brunswick stew was like no other. Billy was an avid fisherman and loved NASCAR. Billy was a long-term resident at Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation. A special "thank you" to the Doctors and staff that provided care for him in his final years. Billy decided before his death that he wanted to be cremated. Due to the current situation, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held later, and all will be welcome to attend. If interested, please contact Lula Morrow at MorrowLula@gmail.com. Please pay your respects online at hendersonandsons.com. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
