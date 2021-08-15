Ms. Alice Haney Morrow, age 79, of Rome, GA passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her residence. Ms. Morrow was born in Rome, GA on March 21, 1942, daughter of the late Grady Haney and the late Sara Morgan Hanks Haney. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Allison Morrow. Ms. Morrow retired from Florida Tile where she worked for 15 years as a line operator. She loved to travel and especially loved her vegetable garden. Ms. Morrow was the recipient of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiver's "Georgia Caregiver of the Year Award" while she worked at Mercy Senior Home. She was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. Survivors include her 3 children, Rebecca "Becky" Edwards, Janet Locklear (Randall), and Jason Morrow (Kathy), all of Rome; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; her sister, Glenda Puckett (Rex); 2 nieces. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Paul Vincent officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12pm until 1:45pm on Wednesday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Pallbearers are to assemble by 1:30pm on Wednesday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include: Mike Mull, Taylor Locklear, Peyton Edwards, Rex Puckett and Chase Baker. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
