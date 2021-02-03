Mr. Ronnie Edward Morris, age 76, of Centre, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Morris was born in Wrightsville, Georgia on April 21, 1944, son of the late Asa Morris and the late Evie Mae Beasley Morris. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, T. C. Morris, Gene Morris, and Bob Morris, and by a sister, Faye Cox. Mr. Morris was a veteran of the Army Reserves. Prior to retirement, he was the General Superintendent for Inland Container in Rome. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the Coosa Lodge #622 F&AM. Mr. Morris loved gardening, birds (especially Martins), and living on Lake Weiss. Survivors include his wife, Veronica "Vicki" McDonald Morris, to whom he was married on May 25, 1995; two sons, Ronnie Scott Morris, Rome, and Lee Edward Morris (Hannah), Rome; a stepdaughter, Tracy Brooks, Rome; a sister, Martha Thurman, Cleveland, TN; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Brown-Wright Post #12 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday from 1pm until 2:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday at 2:30pm and include: Lee Morris, Scott Morris, Rodney McDonald, Scott Dover, Jason Haynes, and Cameron Haynes. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+2
+2