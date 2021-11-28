Mrs. Laura Jean Morris, age 85, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Morris was born on December 15, 1935, in Coshocton, OH, daughter of the late Clifford B. Wilson and the late Alta Mae Keidigh Wilson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey D. Mullen, by 2 sisters, Evelyn Bell and Rosella Martin, and by 3 brothers, Clifford Wilson, Warren Wilson and Mack Wilson. Mrs. Morris was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School and received her Associate degree from Georgia Highlands College. She loved to fish, travel and spend time with her family, especially playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved God and her church, Rome First Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include her husband, David E. Morris, Cedartown, to whom she was married on May 28, 1982; 4 children, James E. Mullen (Donna), Cedartown, Jerry L. Mullen (Connie), Cedartown, Jana L. Collins (Morris T., Jr.), Cedartown, and Joleah M. White (Eddie), Marietta; her brother, Jack Wilson, Kennesaw; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ronny Hilton and the Rev. Wayne Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Pallbearers include Jeremy J. Mullen, Joshua L. Mullen, D. Ethan Mullen, Christopher R. Collins, Kyle Morris and Carson Tanner. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Rd., Rome, GA 30161, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Laura Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.