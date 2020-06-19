Mr. Edward Olds Morris, age 81, of Silver Creek, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Morris was born in Missouri on November 24, 1938, son of the late George Edward Morris and the late Virginia Olds Morris. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Price, Barbara Scott, and Kelly McDonald. He was a veteran of the U. S. Airforce and was of the Catholic faith. Mr. Morris worked for several years at Bekaert Steel and later was a truck driver for Crothall Laundry Company. Survivors include his wife, Jery Compton Morris; three daughters, Julie Huckaby, Atlanta, Susan Shiflett, New Jersey, and Michelle Green (Michael), Silver Creek; six grandchildren, Sam Huckaby, Nashville, Tyler Shiflett, Atlanta, Casey Montjoy, Ringgold, Adam Green, Cartersville, Matthew Green, Silver Creek, and Hannah Green, Silver Creek; a sister, Kathy Haberstroh, Missouri; nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Morris will be cremated. No services are planned. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
