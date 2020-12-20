Ms. Merylon Imogene Little Morgan, age 60, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, at her residence. Ms. Morgan was born in Rome, GA on May 16, 1960, daughter of the late Alfred Little, Sr. and the late Mildred Edwards Little. She was also preceded in death by a brother, James William "Willie" Little. Ms. Morgan was a homemaker and was a member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Sarina Bannister (Charles), Rome; her son, Stevie Lamar Garner, Jr., Rome; 4 sisters, Alice Faye Ballard, Mary Crowe, Martha Jane Ely, and Ruby Roberson, all of Rome; 3 brothers, Rev. Alfred Little, Jr., Marion Little, and Roy Little, all of Rome; 4 grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 2pm at Way of the Cross Baptist Church with the Rev. Bobby Garner officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Way of the Cross Baptist Church on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Donnie Sills, Daryl Little, Pete Lindsey, Tony Little, Shane Little, Skylar Jones, Craig Jones, and Paully Tanner. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Henderson & Sons - North Chapel
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
2:00PM
Way of the Cross Baptist Church
2 Silver Avenue
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 23
Interment
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
12:00AM
Morning View Cemetery
Highway 53 East
Rome, GA 30161
