Aver Jane Plummer Morehead, age 94, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after an extended illness. Aver was born in Cobb County, Georgia, on August 27, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ded Lee Morehead and Willie Mae Braswell Morehead Wooten, by her siblings, Jimmy Wright, Jeff Morehead, Robert Morehead, Bernice Caldwell, Annie Joe Riddle, by her stepson, James Plummer, Sr., and her son Arthur James Travis, Jr. Aver faithfully worked for the R.H. Ledbetter family for over 50 years, where she was affectionately known by family and friends as "Big A" because of her outspoken yet generous personality. A lifelong expert in the kitchen, Big A loved to prepare meals for and feed others. She will be remembered for her great Christmas feasts, her homemade blackberry jelly, fired okra, collard greens and biscuits among many other southern specialties. She leaves behind to mourn her loss but celebrate her life, siblings, Hester Rosa Lee (Sally) Mays of Atlanta and David Wooten of Rome; grandchildren, Terrell Travis of Syracuse, New York and Michelle Travis Robinson of Rome; stepchildren, Frances, Raymond, and Moses Plummer; as well as four great-grandchildren, numerous step- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all the members of the R.H. Ledbetter Family whose lives she touched immeasurably. The family wishes to thank Aver's many caregivers for their compassion and skilled assistance, especially her friend, Ms. Connie Miller and Aver's niece, Ms. Molly Freeman of Rome. A special thank you to Transitions Hospice Care for making her final days comfortable and peaceful.
