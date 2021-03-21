Sylvia Moore, age 83, of Rome, Georgia passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Sylvia Allen Moore was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was born to Roy and Donnie Allen on May 26, 1937. She attended Emma Sansom High School where she met and fell in love with Dwain Moore. They married on November 24, 1955. Together they had and lovingly raised 4 children: Regina, Allen, Susan, and Mark. Her career consisted of positions held in the Dean of Women's Office at the University of Alabama, in the Alumni Office at Berry College, and with First United Methodist Church of Rome. Sylvia was a giver and took great pleasure and joy spending time in her kitchen preparing delicious meals for her family and friends. Her home had an open invitation for all to visit at any given time. She was often busy gathering gifts to thoughtfully deliver to others to simply show that she cared. She will be fondly remembered for always exhibiting such acts of love and kindness. A graveside service for Sylvia will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Ave NW, Rome, GA 30165. The graveside service is open to the public; however, due to Covid restrictions, facemasks and social distancing are encouraged. The graveside service will be live streamed through Daniels Funeral Home Facebook page. A link to the live stream will be made available at www.daniels-funeralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Assured Hospice Inpatient Facility, 5 Bowen Ct Cartersville, GA 30120.
