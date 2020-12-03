Ms. Linda Gail Moore, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Ms. Moore was born in Summerville, GA, on August 8, 1941, daughter of the late Howard Smith and the late Mae Bell Golden Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Moore. Ms. Moore was a graduate of Model High School. Before retirement, she was a Technical Data Clerk at General Electric for 37 years. Ms. Moore was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Survivors include her loving son, Robin Moore, Rome; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. A graveside service for Ms. Moore will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Chip Smith, the Rev. Brian Jones, and the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.