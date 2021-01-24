Mr. Kenneth M. Moore, age 68, of the Everett Springs Community, Calhoun, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Moore was born in Rome, Georgia on March 7, 1952, son of the late Benny "Jack" Moore and the late Annie "Gertrude" Jackson Moore. He was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Miranda Jane Armstrong. Mr. Moore was a 1970 graduate of Armuchee High School and was a member of Doyle Road Baptist Church. Prior to retirement in 2017, Mr. Moore worked as a plant operator for the Floyd County Water Department. He loved golfing, traveling, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Melinda Turner Moore, to whom he was married on October 12, 1973; two daughters, Andrea Lynn Ballew (Lee), Calhoun, and Cortney Diane Ramirez (Marcelino), Calhoun; three grandchildren, Jayce Rossio, Jaylin Bryan, and Marce Ramirez; two step grandchildren, Kaleigh Ballew, and Brooklyn Ballew; two brothers, James Timothy Moore (Carla), Cave Spring, and Randall Lee Moore (Jennifer), Calhoun; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 5 until 7pm. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Moore will be cremated following the visitation. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are required. At other hours, the family may be contacted at Cortney's residence. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
