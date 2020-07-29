Mr. Kenneth Michael Moore, age 53, of Rome, Ga. transitioned July 24, 2020. Graveside Service for Mr. Kenneth Michael Moore will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Eastview Cemetery in Rome, Ga. Please keep the family lifted up in prayer. Public viewing for Mr. Kenneth Michael Moore will be Friday, August 31, 2020 from 3 pm until 7 pm at F. K. Jones Funeral Home.Social distance guidelines as mandate by both State and Federal Agencies. Care and Direction entrusted to F. K. Jones Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.