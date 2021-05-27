Mrs. Phyllis Montgomery, 81, of Cave Spring, died Thursday afternoon, May 27, 2021 in a Rome hospital. The former Phyllis Ann Teems, she was born in Cedartown, July 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Arthur J. Teems and the late Nora Lee Broome Teems. She was a graduate of the Cedartown High School, and after graduation she worked in the Payroll Department of the Goodyear Mill. Mrs. Montgomery was associated with the Georgia School for the Deaf for 15 years prior to her becoming disabled in 1979. A member of the Rehoboth Baptist Church for a number of years, she was also a member of the WMU there and taught Sunday School for many years. Besides her parents, Mrs. Montgomery was preceded in death by a son, Steven Michael Montgomery on May 11, 1979. Mrs. Montgomery is survived by her husband, Glenn Montgomery, to whom she was married September 24, 1958; by two sons, Rip Montgomery of Cave Spring and Greg Montgomery of Rome, and by a special friend Curt Burch of Cave Spring. Three sisters, Mrs. Sandra Vincent of Cedartown, Mrs. Gail Roberts of Cartersville, and Mrs. Angela Arnold and her husband Billy of Cedartown and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Montgomery will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at the Rehoboth Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Byars and Dr. Gary Graves officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Rehoboth Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Lamar Montgomery, Gaines Petty, Donald Terry, Daryl Roberts, Joe Arnold, Will Gunzelman and David Montgomery. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be sent to the Rehoboth Community Cemetery Fund, 2445 Gadsden Road SW, Cave Spring, Georgia 30124. John House's Cave Spring Chapel
