Mr. Robert E. Mize, age 78, of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Mize is preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Mize; mother, Evelyn Mize; brother, Larry Rampley; grandchild, Joel Bluford Horton III. He was survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Mize; children and spouses, Shane and Denise Mize of Calhoun, Sean and Dana Mize of Acworth, Shannon and Anessa Mize of Rockmart, Shea and Lisha Mize of Carterville, Shad Mize of Cartersville, Shevin Mize and Bridgett Brockwell of Taylorsville, Derek and Cynthia Bartley of Chatsworth, Chris and Ashley Horton of Dalton; 15 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Agnes Mize of Rome, Kathy Green of Cave Spring; brother, Terry Tidwell of Key West, Fl; several nieces and nephews also survive, special friends, Leon and Shirley Sisson of Rome; and Hardee's Think Tank. Mr. Mize was a proud Mason, Pastmaster of Lindale Lodge 455, Pastmaster of Chatsworth Lodge 664, member of Yaarab Shrine of Atlanta, Past President of South Eastern Shrine Hillbilly Association Past President Pastmaster Association. Memorial service will be Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 PM at Holly Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Danny Cochran will be officiating. In lieu of flowers make donations to The Shiners Hospital P.O. Box 1525 Ranson, WV. 25438 or shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.