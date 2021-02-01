Ronnie Shaw Mixon, Sr. died on Wednesday morning January 27, 2021 in the presence of his children. Days after the one-year anniversary of the death of his beautiful Randa: their reunion was sure to have been one of jubilation. Born in Rome, Georgia on December 13, 1944, Ronnie often repeated the expression "All roads lead to Rome". It was with good reason as Ronnie believed his greatest achievement was marrying Randa Farid. A chance invitation brought Randa to Rome from the University of Georgia in Athens for a weekend visit. They fell in love on the spot. During their courtship, Ronnie drove back and forth to Athens in his white Buick Skylark convertible. Randa was steadfastly at Ronnie's side when professional duties called in Rome. On October 17, 1965, they eloped in secret. Their marriage status remained in confidence as a married girl could not live in a university dorm and her parents were on diplomatic assignment in Tokyo. Always a hard worker, his first job was a bicycle newspaper delivery boy with his brother Bobby. Ronnie's professional career began as a law clerk at Rogers, Magruder, and Hoyt. His interest in banking led him to National City Bank where he started as a trainee in the Loan Division. He quickly rose to the position of loan officer. His leadership of the management, preparation, coordination, marketing and design of the East Rome branch became a model for future branches. Furthering his education and career, he earned his masters from the University of Virginia Graduate School of Consumer Banking. Ironically, Ronnie's thesis explored and envisioned interstate banking, the viability of which his professor described as an impossibilty. During his studies, he fostered a love for Charlottesville, Virginia, and Gus Burgers. The intersection of real estate lending and banking law spurred Ronnie to secure his real estate license. Credentials in hand, he joined Jim Covington and Adrian Howell at Prestige Properties where he specialized in commercial real estate sales. It was Ronnie's subsequent move to Toles Temple and Wright that proved a life changing moment. There, he found Sara Wright to be a mentor and mother figure, Ben Lucas, a Godly influence and big brother, and Brooke Temple, a hero and best friend. Together, they built the company for the next 37 years and would welcome Bill Temple's new visions. Toles Temple and Wright was family and home. Leading the brokerage and managing the sales process gave Ronnie immense joy. He could not wait for Monday mornings. Ronnie set the professional tone of the office with his bankers' attire. He took delight in discovering the best "meat and 3" and barbeque restaurants within an hour's drive for the work lunch bunch. Friday mornings always began extra early arriving at the bakery before dawn to secure donuts for the office. Ronnie made it a priority to become an authority on Georgia real estate law. His colleagues boasted that he knew everyone in town, never forgot a phone number, and could remember who sold and bought what house for generations. Ronnie Mixon was a hometown real estate archive, in the know about what property might be for sale, when not on the market. He was knowledgeable about who got along with whom and could diffuse any unhappy buyer or seller. He was familiar with every back road from Rome to Calhoun and Cartersville to Alabama. He knew all in town shortcuts, rarely needing to stop for traffic or a red light. Ronnie was an ambassador for Rome's medical business. As noted by a doctor friend, "We relied on Ronnie to sell Rome, and entertain and recruit top doctors. He had a pivotal role in the success of the medical community. He was a hometown real estate legend who will be missed by the entire real estate community." Ronnie loved Rome, Georgia. He believed in being the best at what you do and he was. As a volunteer at Alco-Non, Inc. he helped countless people in their struggle against alcohol addiction, not judging them, but joking, assigning nicknames, making them feel better and giving hope. "He confidently helped a number of people and many are alive because of him." At St Peter's Episcopal Church, Ronnie served as usher, greeter, and men's breakfast cook. His quiet faith was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren. As a Baby Boomer and patriotic southern gentleman who loved the 1950s, Ronnie epitomized classic style and traditional values, preferring Patsy Kline, Elvis and Willie Nelson to the Beatles, the collective hysteria for which he and Randa witnessed in disbelief in concert in Atlanta. Ronnie never owned a pair of blue jeans, nor did he ascribe to the notion that tennis shoes could accompany proper attire. He was named the "Wittiest" in the West Rome graduating class of 1962. Never without a warm smile and a good word, his quick sense of humor was a treat for all in his sphere. As a neighbor, his door was always open for a visit. His children's friends basked in his sincere interest in the people they were growing into being. Afoot of Rome, Ronnie enjoyed being witness to countless Masters Tournaments and several Super Bowls. Deep sea fishing, vacations with Randa to Saint Martin, golf at Coosa Country Club, and hunting and shooting trips are treasured memories. Ronnie believed traditions preserved the family. He was an enthusiastic and engaged grandfather who proudly upheld a 50-year family beach vacation. He especially cherished Christmas. The season's kickoff was annually marked by decorating the tree on his December 13th birthday. With little fear, he took great pride in mastering the Disney Cruise waterslide that jetted out high above the ocean. Ronnie enjoyed many a Halloween townhouse trick-or-treating on the Upper East Side and being present at his grandson's football and basketball games. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Lother Mixon and Omia Shaw Mixon, his sister Betty and brothers Edward, Lewis and Robert. He is survived by his daughter Rema Mixon Parachini, and her husband Neil of New York City, and his son Ronnie Shaw Mixon, Jr., as well as his five grandchildren Morgan Randa, Ronnie Shaw, and Mallory Reece Mixon and Elizabeth Ivy and Pierce Gordon Parachini. Numerous nieces and nephews will miss their Uncle Ronnie. Ronnie was active with the Greater Rome Board of Realtors and recognized as Hall of Fame recipient, President, and Realtor of the Year. He served on the board of Alco-Non, Inc and the Star House and the Rome Jaycees Board of Managers. He was Chairman of the Historic Preservation Committee for the Bicentennial and member of Coosa Country Club, Nine o'Clock Cotilion and St. Peter's Episcopal Church. A memorial service and inurnment with the Reverend John Herring officiating will be held at St. Peter's Church on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Memorial gifts in honor of Ronnie Shaw Mixon, Sr. may be sent to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 101 East Fourth Street, Rome, Georgia 30161 or to the building fund at Alco-Non, Inc, 24 Dellinger Road, Rome, Georgia 30161.
